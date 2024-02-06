Canadian reported missing in Gaza makes contact with family, posts video online

A spokeswoman for the family of a Palestinian Canadian who was reported missing in the Gaza Strip says he has made contact with his loved ones.

Zaheera Soomar says Mansour Shouman was documenting the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war when he lost contact with his mother, wife and colleagues in Abu Dhabi and Canada on Jan. 21.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed a few days later that it was aware of a Canadian missing in Gaza.

Soomar, who is in Toronto, says Shouman got in touch with his family and the team supporting his work on Monday and is doing OK.

She says he has since posted a video of himself online, saying he has been in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis after escaping several bouts of fighting related to the war.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she saw the good news about Shouman being alive and hopes to speak with his mother soon.