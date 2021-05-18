Health Canada says Canadian residents are allowed to drive to the U-S for a COVID-19 vaccine and avoid quarantine on return, provided they meet some conditions.

You have to have a note from a licensed health-care provider in Canada that the inoculation is medically necessary.

You then have to show written proof of the shot from the licensed U.S. vaccine provider.

The trip to the U-S must be in a private vehicle and tacking on shopping or other non-essential activities is a no-no.

Health Canada says border agents have final say.

