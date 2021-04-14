Canadian retail giant and philanthropist W. Galen Weston dies at 80

Canadian retail kingpin and philanthropist W. Galen Weston has died at age 80.



The Toronto-based company George Weston Limited says he died peacefully at home Monday after "a long illness faced with courage and dignity.''



Weston previously held executive and senior roles at food, retail and real estate giants his family founded or led including Loblaw Companies Ltd., Choice Properties, Selfridges Group and Weston Foods.



He retired as chairman of George Weston Limited in 2016 to make room for his son Galen G. Weston.