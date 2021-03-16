Canadian Secondary School Rowing Association postpones all 75th anniversary celebrations

The Canadian Secondary School Rowing Association is postponing all 75th annual Championship Regatta celebrations until next year.

The championship and 75th anniversary events were scheduled for early June at the Royal Canadian Henley Rowing course in St. Catharines this year.

The CSSRA Board of Directors has decided to postpone all the events to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a release, they state the decision to cancel this year's regatta was made to safeguard the health and safety of all participants, volunteers, and families.

"This complicated situation reminds us that we are all part of a broader society with a responsibility to look out for one another. That is what the Canadian Secondary Schools Rowing Association will continue to do, and we are grateful for your understanding."

Next year's event will take place June 3rd - 5th.