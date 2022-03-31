Canadian songwriters made on average $67 in royalties from digital platforms in 2021

A body representing Canada's songwriters and composers says they earned an average of just $67 last year in royalties from domestic digital streaming services.



SOCAN collects royalties for musicians including Drake, Joni Mitchell and The Weeknd. It says overall, Canadians gained a record $416 million in royalties from streaming platforms in 2021.



The pandemic led to more people streaming music at home on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.



SOCAN Chief Executive Jennifer Brown says while successful artists are played regularly, Canadian musicians who are less well known can struggle to get promoted in Canada.



She thinks a law going through Parliament that would force streaming platforms to add more Canadian music to playlists will give Canada's songwriters a career boost.