Canadian still the reigning Jeopardy! champion

A young Canadian tutor is still the reigning ``Jeopardy!'' champion.



Halifax native and Toronto resident Mattea Roach won her 11th game in a row in Tuesday night's airing of the pre-taped American quiz show.



The 23-year-old added another 17-thousand-281 dollars to her winning streak, bringing her tally to just under 245-thousand dollars U-S.



According to the ``Jeopardy! daily box score'' tracking her last 11 games, Roach has answered clues correctly 93 per cent of the time with 288 correct responses and 21 incorrect ones.