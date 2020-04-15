Canadian teen warning others they are not invincible from COVID saying he almost died

A Canadian teen is sharing his story after battling COVID, hoping others will understand that they are not invincible.

Matt Greenshields from Alberta posted his story on social media, saying he had a brush with death after coming down with the virus combined with a case of mono.

He says he was coughing up blood and having difficulty breathing and swallowing before being admitted to intensive care.

The University of Calgary student says at that point he was afraid for his life.

Here is his post:

What happened… Matt Greenshields Experience with COVID-19 and MONO.

March 12th, the first day I started having symptoms. Started with very mild body aches, a runny nose, and a headache. I immediately went home to begin quarantining myself for the safety of others.

As the days progressed, I would describe my symptoms as nothing more than a common cold, with a slight cough that would increase in severity every day it seemed. The runny nose seemed to only last about two days, but the headache, body aches and dry cough stayed consistent.

Around March 20th, I felt as if my symptoms had all gone away and I was on the upswing. However, my cough kept getting worse by the day, and was especially bad at night. During sleep, I would experience very odd dreams due to mild fevers, as well as occasional sleep apnea. Again, nothing to a concerning degree.

However, come March 24th, and everything began to go downhill. All of my symptoms had returned with purpose and were amplified. I had no appetite whatsoever and found it hard to distinguish taste between similar types of food. It was this day that my lymph nodes began to swell uncontrollably, and my tonsils began to grow to the point where they were blocking my throat.

The next day, I woke up and knew I needed help. My tonsils had now grown to a size where I could not speak, swallow, or breathe without difficulties. It was this day where I began feeling extremely nauseous and started coughing up a lot of brown-stained mucus, streaked with blood. This was when we decided to go to emergency. Arriving in the hospital, the doctors had never seen anyone with tonsils bigger than mine and described them as grade 4 (touching). I then got tested for COVID-19, two types of mono, strep, pneumonia, mumps, and more through swabs, x-rays and CT scans. Once all of these were complete, I spent the night at the hospital.

March 26th, I woke up at 6am with extreme nausea and began to vomit and cough up large amounts of blood and stained mucus. My swelling had gotten progressively worse overnight, extreme headaches and body pains, and dizziness. The lymph node on my right side had grown to be the size of about a golf ball. Later that day, we received news that the COVID-19 swab came back positive, and that I was no longer allowed any visitors, including family. Being in the most vulnerable state of my life, the thought of being separated from my family put me into a psychological meltdown out of pure fear. As my family left, I was transferred to the COVID unit where I began puking again, this time with so much force that it made my swelling grow significantly. At this point, my fever had clocked in at around 39.7 degrees, and my heartrate was doubled the normal rate for many hours.

March 27th, I can no longer eat or swallow anything, so I am on a full liquid diet being fed through my IV’s. The doctor came in with some shocking news. Along with having COVID, I tested positive for Epstein-Barr Virus as well (mono). He further explained that the mono was the cause of the swelling, and had weakened my immune system to the point where the COVID was able to attack me much worse than it should. Due to this combination, he deemed my case as life-threatening and immediately admitted me into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

ICU: This was the point where I was beginning to question myself, and whether or not I was going to come out of this in the end. It was this experience that I would say pinpoints the most pain and discomfort I have ever felt in my entire life. It started off with the doctors and nurses explaining “Matt, we don’t know what is going to happen here.” They decided that due to the size of my tonsils and swelling, I may need a tracheotomy to aid with my breathing. In comes the worst night I could ever imagine. The first time I ever described my pain as a full 10/10, I was producing so much saliva and mucus that I was unable to swallow. Therefore I had to be in an upright position to avoid simulating drowning. Not able to speak or breathe properly, I was never able to communicate the extent to which my pain was affecting me. I was given oxygen tubes to help me slightly, and had two IV’s running constantly with fluids while being constantly monitored through windows and cameras by many nurses and doctors. I required a suction of my throat due to the build up of thick saliva and mucus, and now had another golf ball sized swollen node under my left ear, which caused an extremely painful ear infection. Furthermore, my fever temperature reached an all time high of 41 degrees, my heartrate reached as high as 148 BPM, and my oxygen got to as low as 83%. In order to combat this, I was stripped of all of my blankets and clothing and given a cold sponge bath to lower my temperature to no avail. Finally, after muttering “help” many times to my caregivers, they decided to knock me out with drugs so I no longer had to be put through the pain I was experiencing.

The next day I woke up and was feeling very odd. All of my symptoms were still there to the same extent, but my fever had gone away. I was then transferred out of ICU and did not need the tracheotomy. I went back to my old room where I began receiving the same treatment as before, but it was such a relief to be out of Intensive Care.

As the days progressed, my tonsils finally came down in swelling and I was able to communicate and breathe without the help of a tube. Most importantly, I was able to swallow liquids without the help of an IV. Due to this recovery, the doctors concluded that me being in the hospital would be more risky than being at home because of the possibility of more exposure to other viruses.

March 31st, I was finally discharged and given a three-month recovery period.

Takeaway from this: My case of COVID-19 was very extreme due to the combination of having it with mono at the same time. The drugs needed to treat the mono and the swelling would inevitably worsen the COVID, therefore that was never an option. Also, I am the youngest person at this moment of time to be treated in the hospital as well as ICU and am one of only 14 people in Alberta who needed ICU treatment. I truly feel like I have been given a second life after this. So please, everybody do your part and listen to the healthcare system and staff. They are doing an incredible job, and I would hate to see that anyone else has to go through what I did. Here are the symptoms I underwent, in order, summarized:

Runny nose, Body aches, Headache, worsening dry cough, mild fever, swelling of neck and tonsils, loss of appetite and taste, sore ears, nausea, and finally coughing up brown-stained mucus and blood.

I underlined symptoms that were most likely due to mono and not the COVID virus. Stay safe please everyone.