Canadian theatre star Martha Henry dies at 83

Theatre lovers are saying goodbye to a powerful figure among the community.

During a long career Martha Henry graced many storied stages, including her local debut at the Shaw Festival in 1967's Arms and The Man.

She returned to the Shaw Festival as a director in 2003, 2005, 2012, and 2016 with The Dance of Death marking her last local show.

Henry was also known for her work at the Stratford Festival and Theatre Aquarius among many others.

The Stratford Festival is planning to hold a memorial at an appropriate time and will be dedicating the first Shakespeare production at the Tom Patterson Theatre in her memory.

She was still commanding the stage in Stratford this month - her final performance in Three Tall Women was October 9th.

Officials have confirmed she died from cancer at her home in Stratford. She was 83.