Canadian travel restrictions ease for fully vaccinated foreign nationals

CKTB - NEWS - Plane

Canada is now open to visits by fully vaccinated foreign nationals.
    
As of midnight, quarantine requirements were eased for non-essential international travellers to Canada, as long as they've had a full course of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine.
    
Travellers must have allowed at least 14 days since their last vaccine shot and they must show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 that's no more than 72 hours old.
    
They are also required to use the ArriveCAN app or online web portal to upload their vaccination details.

