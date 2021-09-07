Canadian travel restrictions ease for fully vaccinated foreign nationals

Canada is now open to visits by fully vaccinated foreign nationals.



As of midnight, quarantine requirements were eased for non-essential international travellers to Canada, as long as they've had a full course of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine.



Travellers must have allowed at least 14 days since their last vaccine shot and they must show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 that's no more than 72 hours old.



They are also required to use the ArriveCAN app or online web portal to upload their vaccination details.