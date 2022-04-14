Canadian troops heading to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are expected to leave for Poland today to help Ukrainian refugees.



Defence Minister Anita Anand is scheduled to announce the deployment of troops from Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario this morning.



A government source speaking on condition of anonymity tells The Canadian Press the deployed troops will assist with the care and co-ordination of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.



They will also help Ukrainians leave Poland for other destinations.



Canada has prioritized immigration applications from Ukraine and created a special program that lets Ukrainian citizens and their families come to Canada and work or study for three years.



The United Nations says 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled from their homes into Poland since Russian troops attacked in late February, while more than 2 million others have fled to other countries.