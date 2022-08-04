Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is sending up to 225 members of the Canadian Armed Forces to Britain to train Ukrainian soldiers.
The military trainers will eventually be based in the U-K for an initial period of four-months where they will work alongside counterparts from Britain, the Netherlands and New Zealand.
The move comes nearly six months after Canada suspended its previous training mission in Ukraine just weeks before Russian forces invaded the country in February.
The Ukrainian military has since put up a defence of its country, but not without a heavy cost.