Canadian trucker facing charges after millions in pot found inside wood pallets
A major drug bust on the Peace Bridge.
U.S. Customs seized over 1,300 kilos of marijuana last week worth an estimated $6 million.
The pot was found inside wooden pallets on a truck crossing into Buffalo.
A 45 year old Canadian truck driver claimed he was carrying a shipment of cement.
The driver was returned to Canada for further investigation.
-
Stage Three and downtown St. CatharinesTim talks to Tisha Polocko, Executive Director of the St. Catharines Downtown Association
-
WE charity scandalPrime Minister Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are facing an ethics scandal. What's going on? Tim talks to Associate Professor of Political Science at McMaster University Peter Graefe
-
Stage Three for the NPCA - What’s changed?Tim talks with Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives for the NPCA Adam Christie, Stage Three for the NPCA, does anything change? Behavioural and capacity issues taking place at conservation areas