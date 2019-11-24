Canadian University Athletes say little is done to protect them from abusive coaches
Athletes at universities across Canada say the institutions are failing to protect students from abusive coaches.
Students at the University of Victoria, the University of Lethbridge and the University of Windsor have all filed complaints against coaches in recent years.
The University of Lethbridge found women's hockey coach Michelle Janus violated its harassment policy,
It responded by requiring her to undergo counselling and extra training.
Four complainants filed a lawsuit against the university and Janus left her position about six months later.
