Canadian War Museum acquires three more Victoria Crosses

The Canadian War Museum says it has acquired three more Victoria Crosses awarded to Canadians during the First World War.



The British empire's highest military decorations were awarded to 2nd Lt. Edmund De Wind, Sgt. Thomas William Holmes and Pte. James Peter Robertson for extreme bravery and valour.



Peter Harris is Robertson's great-nephew and says the story of his great-uncle Peter's exploits at Passchendaele are well-known by his family.



Robertson singlehandedly took out a German machine-gun nest in November 1917, then led his unit to their objective before he was killed saving a comrade.



Harris says he hopes more Canadians will be able to learn about his great-uncle's heroism and sacrifice now that his Victoria Cross is with the museum.



The museum now has 36 of the 73 Victoria Crosses awarded to Canadians in the First World War, including seven of nine awarded at Passchendaele.