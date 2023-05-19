Canadian who died fighting in Ukraine is coming home to Niagara today

A Canadian who died in Ukraine is coming home today.

21-year-old Cole Zelenco, who was a volunteer fighter with Ukrainian forces, died last month in the Russian invasion.

Zelenco and his friend, 27-year-old Kyle Porter were fighters of the International Legion defending Ukraine near Bakhmut.

They fought in the 92nd Mechanized Brigade.

Zelenco served in the Canadian Armed Forces for four years before being released to join the fight in Ukraine.

A motorcycle group, The North Wall Riders Association, will be escorting the hearse carrying Zelenco’s casket from Pearson International Airport to George Darte Funeral home in St. Catharines.

Association President Keven Ellis says the motorcade will begin at 11 a.m. today and follow Airport Road, the 427 and QEW.

Ellis says despite the fact Zelenco didn’t die for his country, he should still be getting that same respect as a Canadian solider.

He hopes that others will come and join them in honouring Zelenco by lining the bridges on the Niagara Bound QEW along the route with a Canadian flag.

Niagara's Ukrainian community will gather on the QEW overpasses with flags to give Zelenco a 'hero's tribute.'

A funeral will be held Thursday, May 25th at Club Roma in St. Catharines.