Canadian women dominate in Olympic pool, women's softball team makes history and another Judo bronze

Team Canada has won two more medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Canadian women continue to dominate in the pool as Lasalle's Kylie Masse captured the silver in women's 100m backstroke.

Elsewhere, the women's softball team made history, earning Canada's first ever Olympic softball medal with a 3-2 win over Mexico for the bronze.

The United States and Japan are set to play for gold today.

And another bronze medal has been secured in Judo.

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard from Montreal took bronze in women's under 63 kg Judo this morning.

She had her opponent on her back within three minutes of the sudden-death period.

It comes just a day after Jessica Klimkait won Canada's first women's judo Olympic medal yesterday.



Canada now has one gold medal, three silver, and three bronze.