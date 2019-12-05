Canadian Wrestling Trials get underway in Niagara Falls
The Canadian Wrestling Trials get underway in Niagara Falls today.
The 2021 Canada Summer Games Host Society and Brock Wrestling Club play host to top talent from across the country over the next three days at the Scotiabank Convention Centre.
Athletes are competing for a spot on the National Team and a chance to represent Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Niagara College will be live streaming the event.
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.