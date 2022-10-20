Canadians aged 65 or older in long-term care homes are 3x more likely to be on antidepressants

New research says Canadians aged 65 or older in long-term care homes have been three times more likely to be prescribed antidepressants than those living in the community over the last five years.

A Canadian Institute for Health Information report says it found the use of antidepressants among seniors living in long-term care increased from 62 per cent of residents in 2019 to 65 per cent in 2021.

Researchers analyzed data on drug prescription claims in all provinces and Yukon.

Tracey Fisher, manager of pharmaceuticals at the organization, says seniors living in long-term care homes were more affected by COVID-19 isolation rules as they were away from their family members.