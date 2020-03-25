Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Canadians are stepping up to donate blood.

She says the process is safe thanks to the amazing systems that Canadian Blood Services and Hema-Quebec have put in place to screen donors for symptoms of COVID-19.

Tam says Canadians need to keep the momentum going.

Canadian Blood Services Hamilton sent out a Tweet today saying they have lots of spots open between March 24-26 at their centre at 35 Stone Church Road. You can book now by going to blood.ca.