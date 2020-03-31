Canadians asked to disinfect mailboxes
The union representing Canada Post workers is asking Canadians to do their part to protect their members.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says people need to know their deliveries are safe as many residents are relying on getting vital supplies through the mail.
The union is asking customers to wash and disinfect mailboxes, handrails, and door handles to protect workers.
Although the Public Health Agency of Canada has said the risk of infection via surfaces and packages is low, postal workers touch more items per day than the average person.
So far two Canada Post employees in St. John’s have tested positive for the virus.
