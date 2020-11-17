Canadians being asked not to travel outside country during Christmas holidays
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is recommending that Canadians do not travel outside the country during the holidays.
However, Trudeau says the choice is in the hands of individuals, and he suggests those who do make a trip get comprehensive health and travel insurance.
Trudeau says the pandemic is resurgent across large swaths of the United States, including the South, and Canadians are safest at home.
He says the country remains in an ``incredibly serious'' situation.
