Canadians being asked to avoid all non-essential travel outside the country

"This is not the time to travel."

That's the word from the Canadian government in a news conference today by federal ministers providing an update on the country's COVID situation, and the spread of the Omicron variant.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos made the announcement, following a meeting last night between premiers and the prime minister.

The health minister says the highly transmissible variant is now spreading in Canadian communities, and just about anywhere else in the world.

"The rapid spread of the Omicron variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst for Canadians that may think of travelling. Travelling Canadians could contract the virus or get stranded abroad."

Ottawa has also agreed to send shipments of booster doses and rapid tests to provinces and territories to quickly ramp up vaccination campaigns to combat the virus at home.

More announcements on additional testing at the border, which will be in effect for 4 weeks, will be announced soon.



