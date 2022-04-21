Canadians can donate cash or Aeroplan points to bring Ukrainians to Canada

Canadians can donate cash or Aeroplan points to help bring Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia to safety in Canada.



Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the goal is to pay for flights to bring at least 10-thousand Ukrainians and their families approved for travel to Canada.



These would be on top of targeted chartered flights to bring Ukrainians to Canada announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this year.



The government has not given a specific timeline about when the chartered flights will take off.



The new program will be managed by Miles-4-Migrants, a U-S-based charity that uses donated frequent flyer miles to help people impacted by war who cannot afford airfare.



Another U-S-based charity, The Shapiro Foundation, says it will match donations from Canadians up to the equivalent of 50 million Aeroplan points, or approximately one-million-dollars.