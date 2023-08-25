Canadians can say goodbye to Kleenex tissues

Canadians soon won't find Kleenex tissues on store shelves.

American manufacturer Kimberly-Clark says its Kleenex consumer facial tissue business is leaving Canada this month.

The company's Canadian vice-president and general manager says the decision was prompted by a highly constrained supply environment and what he called ``unique complexities'' faced by the brand.

Todd Fisher says the move will allow Kimberly-Clark to shift its resources to better focus on other products that will remain in Canada.