Canadians can say goodbye to Kleenex tissues
Canadians soon won't find Kleenex tissues on store shelves.
American manufacturer Kimberly-Clark says its Kleenex consumer facial tissue business is leaving Canada this month.
The company's Canadian vice-president and general manager says the decision was prompted by a highly constrained supply environment and what he called ``unique complexities'' faced by the brand.
Todd Fisher says the move will allow Kimberly-Clark to shift its resources to better focus on other products that will remain in Canada.