Canadians celebrate Olympic athletes as Tokyo Games wrap up

The Olympics may be over, but Canadians continue to celebrate our athletes.

The closing ceremonies took place in Tokyo, with decathlon superstar and gold medallist Damian Warner carrying the flag for Canada.

Warner broke the Olympic decathlon record with a staggering 9,018 points. He is the fourth athlete in history to break 9,000 points in the gruelling test of athleticism.

He was joined by a small contingent of about 120 Canadian athletes and support staff for the closing ceremonies as COVID-19 restrictions continued to limit attendance.

Overall, Canadian athletes are bringing home 24 medals: 7 gold, 6 silver, and 11 bronze.

Still riding high on the jubilation of the Canadian women's soccer gold medal win, someone edited the Wikipedia page for goaltender Stephanie Labbé to list her as Canada's National Minister of Defence.

She put on a stellar performance throughout the Olympic Games, but captured national hearts by keeping her cool during the nail-biting shootout finale of the gold medal game against Sweden.

Actual Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan took to Twitter to have a bit of fun with the edit as well, writing, "From one MND to another, thank you for defending the flag and for helping bring home this long awaited gold to Canada! So proud of all of you! "

Next up, Canadians will cheer on our Paralympians as the Games get started August 24th.