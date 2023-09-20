A new survey suggests that most Canadians feel news should be free and accessible for anyone while believing media will find other ways to make money.



The national online survey was done by Leger during two days last week.



They asked over 15-hundred people about their thoughts on the Online News Act.



That law comes into effect later this year and will require digital giants to compensate media outlets for content shared or repurposed on their platforms.



In response to the bill, Meta removed news from its social platforms, and almost 60 per cent of respondents said they want to see the company restore access.



The survey indicates two out of every three Canadians think that news should be free and accessible to anyone, and that the struggling media have other ways to make money.



Christian Bourque is the executive vice president at Leger.



He says the survey shows there isn't much opposition to the Online News Act itself.



But there's opposition to the idea that respondents can't get their news whenever and wherever they want.