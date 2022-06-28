Canadians feeling conflicted about the flag this Canada Day

A Brock University professor says there many people feeling conflicted about the flag as we get closer to Canada Day.

Derek Foster says many Canadians have taken a step back from waving the maple leaf due to the affiliation with the 'freedom convoy' movement.

The pop culture professor says some people might be fearful of flying the flag but there is more to it, "the underlying focus should be that people are more flag aware, more cognizant of the flag and what it might mean versus this overall wave of fear about displaying Canadian national icons."

Foster adds that it is tough because the flag can mean different things to different people.

He also notes that the flag didn't exist until 1965 almost 100 years after confederation.

