Canadians forgo Canada Day celebrations to call for accountability for residential schools horror

People all across Canada put on orange shirts and marched to remember the lives taken at residential schools and call for accountability.

The marches happened across the country instead of the traditional Canada Day celebrations as more than a thousand bodies have recently been uncovered at the institutions meant to destroy Indigenous cultures.

Locally, a march in St. Catharines from Montebello Park to City Hall drew hundreds of people.

The Niagara Regional Native Centre also offered a day of learning, reflection, and support yesterday, including a social media takeover of St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik's social media pages.

The healing fire at the Native Centre ended at sunrise today after burning for seven days.

If you are Indigenous and need support, reach out to the Hope for Wellness help line 1-855-242-3310.