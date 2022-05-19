Canadians have little idea what information is being collected about them online

A report says digital technology has become so widespread at such a rapid pace that Canadians have little idea what information is being collected about them.



The report by David Lyon, former director of the Surveillance Studies Centre at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, highlights a need for more transparency in data collection and analysis, as well as new digital rights.



Based on research from 2016-21, ``Beyond Big Data Surveillance: Freedom and Fairness'' says regulations have not evolved quickly enough to keep up with ever-changing technologies.



In addition, the report argues that some, such as women, Black people and Indigenous groups, are more exposed to surveillance than others.



The research team looked at the use of ``big data'' in security and policing, marketing and political persuasion, and governance through innovations such as ``smart cities.''



The Surveillance Centre is hosting a conference this week at the University of Ottawa to coincide with the release of the findings.