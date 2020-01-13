Canadians have two weeks to weigh in on changes to law allowing medically assisted deaths
Public consultations will begin today on who should qualify for a medically assisted death.
The Prime Minister says the government accepts a September ruling of the Superior Court of Quebec that found it is unconstitutional to allow only Canadians who are on the brink of death to seek medical help to end their suffering.
While the goverment says it will amend the federal law accordingly, it also wants to strike a balance between a person's right to choose and protecting vulnerable individuals who could be pressured into ending their lives early.
Canadians have until January 27th to give their views through an online questionairre.
The Trudeau government has until March 11th to change the law.
Dave Bylsma Out As NPCA Chair, Hamilton's Brenda Johnson New Chair of NPCA
Matt Holmes Speaks with Diane Archer and Shannon Duggan from For Our Kids Niagara regarding NPCA choosing Brenda Johnson as new chair, current chair Dave Bylsma out as chair
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
HYPROV w/ COLIN MOCHRIE & ASAD MECCI @ the PAC Thu Jan 23
Hypnosis and improvisation are brought together by two masters of their crafts, uniting to create a totally unique theatrical experience, Hyprov: improv under hypnosis with Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci.