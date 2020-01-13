Canadians have two weeks to weigh in on changes to law allowing medically assisted deaths

Public consultations will begin today on who should qualify for a medically assisted death.

The Prime Minister says the government accepts a September ruling of the Superior Court of Quebec that found it is unconstitutional to allow only Canadians who are on the brink of death to seek medical help to end their suffering.

While the goverment says it will amend the federal law accordingly, it also wants to strike a balance between a person's right to choose and protecting vulnerable individuals who could be pressured into ending their lives early.

Canadians have until January 27th to give their views through an online questionairre.

The Trudeau government has until March 11th to change the law.