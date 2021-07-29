Canadians left out as Scotland and England ease quarantine restrictions for some travellers

Canadians are not being included as Scotland and England ease restrictions for some fully vaccinated travellers.

Yesterday officials announced vaccinated travellers from the United States and Europe will not have to quarantine when they arrive in the countries, but Canada was notably left off the list.

Government officials for Scotland and England did not give a reason why Canada was not included.

Canadians can still travel to Scotland and England, but they must immediately quarantine for 10 days at home or in the place where they are staying and take a COVID-19 test toward the end of their quarantine period.

The easing of restrictions officially comes into effect at 4 a.m. August 2nd.