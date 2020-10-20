Canadians plan to spend less this holiday season
It looks like it might be a tough Christmas for businesses struggling to stay afloat through the pandemic.
According to the Deloitte 2020 Holiday Retail Outlook Report, Canadians plan to spend 18 percent less this holiday season.
Most of the cost cutting will be on travel, dining out and booze for entertaining.
The survey however did find we still want to help out our fellow Canadians and plan to increase charitable donations.
And a separate poll by Moneris has found 76 percent of us plan to shop local and support our communities as well.
