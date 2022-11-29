Canadians prepare for ban on plastic straws and grocery bags

Canadians appear to be cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags with a national ban on those items looming.



Three weeks from today, it will no longer be legal in Canada to manufacture or import most plastic shopping bags or straws, along with stir sticks, cutlery and takeout containers.



One year later, the sale of those items will also be banned.



Statistics Canada data show that between 2019 and 2021, the number of Canadians who regularly used plastic straws fell slightly, while the number who regularly remembered to bring reusable bags on shopping trips went up.



Canada's domestic plastics ban is on deck just as it is pushing on the world stage for a global treaty that would eliminate plastic waste entirely by 2040.



Negotiations towards such an agreement are underway this week in Uruguay but are expected to take at least two years to complete.