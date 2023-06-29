Canadians' pride in their nationality may be divided down partisan lines

A new poll suggests Canadians' pride in their nationality like most things these days seems to be divided down partisan lines.



The survey of 1,512 adults suggests Conservative voters are less likely than their Liberal counterparts to say they're proud to be Canadian.



The online poll from Leger found 81 per cent of all respondents were proud to be Canadian.



Ninety-seven per cent of Liberals said they were very proud or somewhat proud to be Canadian.



That's compared to 76 per cent of people who intend to vote Conservative and just 45 per cent of respondents who vote for the People's Party of Canada.



Daniel Beland, who is director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada, says this runs counter to common-sense expectations.



He says people typically imagine Conservatives as particularly patriotic.



But he says the Liberals have been in charge of Canada for eight years now, so the results could indicate malcontent with the direction Conservatives see the country as headed in.