Canadians recognized at The 95th Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards saw a number of Canadians recognized for their work in Hollywood.



``Women Talking'' won for best adapted screenplay, giving Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley her first Oscar win, having been previously nominated in the same category for the 2007 relationship drama ``Away from Her.''



The film adapted from Manitoba author Miriam Toews' 2018 novel of the same name was also up for best picture, but lost to the interdimensional drama ``Everything Everywhere All at Once.''



In the performance categories, Canadian-American Brendan Fraser nabbed the award for best actor for his role in ``The Whale,'' portraying an obese shut-in professor looking to connect with his estranged daughter.



Montreal-born makeup artist Adrien Morot was part of the team recognized by the Academy for helping Fraser transform into the 600+-pound character.



Morot won the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling alongside Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley.



Best documentary went Toronto filmmaker Daniel Roher for his film ``Navalny,'' an investigative look into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in a gulag in Russia and believed to be in solitary confinement.



Roher won alongside Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and fellow Canadian Shane Boris, who also co-produced another best documentary nominee, the Canada-U-S co-production ``Fire of Love.''