Canadians recount horror of Paul Bernardo case following transfer

Canadians detailed the haunting effects of Paul Bernardo's crime spree in the 1990s in hundreds of messages sent to the government after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.



Bernardo is serving an indeterminate life sentence for the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy near St. Catharine's, Ontario.



He was also convicted of manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Tammy Homolka, the younger sister of his then-wife, Karla Homolka, and has been designated a dangerous offender.



His transfer from a maximum-security prison in the spring prompted outrage, according to messages obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act.



People wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other cabinet ministers imploring the government to intervene, expressing how vividly they remember violent details of Bernardo's case.



One person says their friend, who was a juror in the case, ``remains traumatized nearly 30 years later.''



In other emails, people recounted being gripped by fear growing up in southern Ontario at the time.



Another wrote that she was a friend of Mahaffy's and still remembers the frantic search efforts when the girl went missing.