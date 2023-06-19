Canadians recycle more than 40 million kilograms of batteries over 26 years
Call2Recycle Canada is applauding Canadians for crossing a 40-million-kilogram milestone of used batteries recycled across the country.
The amount of batteries recycled across Canada since 1997 compares to over 3300 school buses.
Call2Recycle has been helping to reduce these waste-related emissions since 1997, and are ready to support Canadas effort to get to net-zero emissions by 2050.
By recycling batteries properly, Canadians are preventing fire risks, and the chemical and metal components of batteries from ending up in landfills and harming the environment.
