Canadians stuck in South Africa try to figure out how to return home

Canadians attempting to return from South Africa -- one of 10 countries targeted in Canada's new COVID travel restrictions -- say they face poorly conceived rules.



They say the rules are difficult to follow and they aren't receiving enough information from the federal government about how to return home.



Citizens of South Africa and six neighbouring nations, along with Egypt, Malawi and Nigeria can't come to Canada.



Canadians returning from those countries must get a COVID-19 test before departure, another test in their country of transit, and to get tested once more when they land.



They also need to quarantine when they arrive in Canada at a government-designated facility until they get a negative result.



Megan Tanya Hodgkinson, who is a Canadian permanent resident with a South African passport, says she worries she won't be able to meet the in-transit testing rule.



Getting a COVID-19 test at the London, England, airport, where she has her connecting flight will require her to go through immigration -- something that is only possible for travellers from South Africa who are British or Irish.



Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.