Canadians tune in to Joe Biden inauguration amid pandemic threat, violence concerns

Canadians tuned in Wednesday with a mixture of relief and optimism to watch the swearing in of Joe Biden as U.S. president amid concerns about potential violence south of the border and the omnipresent threat of COVID-19.

Given the pandemic, most in-person viewing gatherings of the pageantry gave way to virtual events as some expressed relief at the lifting of what they saw as the dark cloud of Donald Trump's presidency.

``Watching as I always do, but this one seems more significant,'' said Nicole Caron, a former provincial civil servant in Ottawa. ``It returns to America the values that hold true for many democracies, with a focus on inclusivity and that everyone has a hand in moving forward, together.''

At home with her daughter in Montreal, Wanda Kagan watched the inauguration of her best friend from high school, Vice-President Kamala Harris.

It was, she said, a very special moment despite the disappointment of not being able to go to Washington, D.C.

``It's not the way you'd like to watch it when you were invited to the most historic day of your friend's life,'' Kagan said. ``Anyone can make history but only a great woman can write history and that's what she's going to do.''

Harris lived briefly in Montreal before graduating in 1981 and Kagan met her at Westmount High School.

The pair became close friends, two kids transferring to a bigger high school, both from biracial families.

