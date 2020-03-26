Canadians urged to show some 'Courage' during nationwide sing-along
Canadians are joining together for a bit of musical encouragement tonight amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Following in the footsteps of similar demonstrations around the world, Canadians are being asked to head to their balconies or windows and sing ‘Courage’ by The Tragically Hip tonight at 6 p.m.
The idea comes from comedian Joey Elias who tweets, “Italy has serenaded us. Spain crooned! Now it’s time for Canada to ‘Sing From the Rooftops.’
Italy has serenaded us. Spain crooned! Now it's time for #Canada to "Sing From the Rooftops"— (((Joey Elias)))🇨🇦 (@bruins_514) March 23, 2020
This Mar. 26 at 6pm EST let's all sing, play, dance whatever to "Courage" by @thehipdotcom
Who is with me?@CHOM977 @GordQuotes @TheKaufmanShow @InRodWeTrustMTL @PatDussault
Here's the video if you need a little refresher on the lyrics:
-
5PM MAR 26TH
Johnathan Younker
-
4PM MAR 26TH
Catherine Habermebl Acting Commissioner, Public Works at Niagara Region
-
3PM MAR 26TH
U.S. troops on Canadian border - to keep Americans in?