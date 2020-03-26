Canadians urged to show some 'Courage' during nationwide sing-along

Canadians are joining together for a bit of musical encouragement tonight amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Following in the footsteps of similar demonstrations around the world, Canadians are being asked to head to their balconies or windows and sing ‘Courage’ by The Tragically Hip tonight at 6 p.m.

The idea comes from comedian Joey Elias who tweets, “Italy has serenaded us. Spain crooned! Now it’s time for Canada to ‘Sing From the Rooftops.’

Italy has serenaded us. Spain crooned! Now it's time for #Canada to "Sing From the Rooftops"

This Mar. 26 at 6pm EST let's all sing, play, dance whatever to "Courage" by @thehipdotcom

Who is with me?@CHOM977 @GordQuotes @TheKaufmanShow @InRodWeTrustMTL @PatDussault — (((Joey Elias)))🇨🇦 (@bruins_514) March 23, 2020

Here's the video if you need a little refresher on the lyrics: