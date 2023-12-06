The head of a human rights organization says the number of Canadians with at least one disability has doubled in 10 years.



Council for Canadians with Disabilities national chair Healther Walkus says that is a reality that should push governments to help reduce barriers to accessibility.



Statistics Canada says 27 per cent of people 15 and older, or about eight million Canadians, reported having at least one disability in 2022.



The data collected every five years is important because it influences government policy at the federal, provincial and local levels.



Walkus says people with a disability are being excluded from being part of the Canadian experience because of environment, attitudes, and the way the system is set up to ensure there's no success or little success for them.



Seventy-two per cent of the millions of Canadians with a disability report they have encountered some form of barrier to accessibility within the past year.



Last year marked the first time Statistics Canada's national survey included questions on barriers to accessibility.



It asked people about 27 different types of barriers, including building entrances, lighting or sound levels, public sidewalks and other barriers.