Canadians with family in the United States await more details on border reopening

Canadians with family in the United States say they're excited to soon be able to drive across the border and reunite with their loved ones.

The U.S. land border is set to reopen to fully vaccinated Canadians in early November, although a firm start date has not been released.

It's also unclear whether Canadians who received mixed vaccine doses will be deemed eligible.

For Windsor, Ontario, resident Betty Chaborek, however, the news about the border reopening is welcome nonetheless.

Chaborek says she's looking forward to seeing her daughter, son-in-law and their two children in Michigan to catch up on lost time.

Welland, Ontario, resident Mike Osborne says he can't wait to reunite with his daughter, son-in-law and their two-year-old son in Niagara Falls, New York, who he hasn't seen in months.

And Tillsonburg, Ontario, resident Jaslyn DeClercq says she's looking forward to driving to Ohio with her two-year-old daughter to see her fiance as soon as she gets the chance.

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents have been allowed back into Canada since August, provided they have waited at least 14 days since getting a full course of a Health Canada-approved vaccine and can show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

