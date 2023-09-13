Canadians worried about climate change but say it is not the top issue facing Canada

A large majority of Canadians are worried about climate change and believe it is the reason for an increase in extreme weather, a new national poll suggests.



But the Leger poll says only a small fraction of people listed climate change as the top issue facing Canada today.



More than four times as many people listed inflation as their top issue.



While almost two in three Canadians say they will make changes to their daily lives to respond to climate change in the next five years, only 40 per cent say they'll do that if those changes cost them money.



The poll asked more than 1,500 people about their views on climate change in an online survey conducted between Sept. 8 and 10.



The poll can't be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.