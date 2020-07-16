Canal Bank Shuffle cancelled for this year

Another staple of Niagara's entertainment scene has had to cancel this year's event due to COVID-19.

The Canal Bank Shuffle will not be happening this year as founder and musical director Tim Sinnett has been unable to move ahead with booking bands.

The four-day music fest in October usually draws bands and spectators from across Canada and the US.

Organizers say they are looking at alternative ways to provide concerts while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

