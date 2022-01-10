Canal closes for the season with a boost of ship traffic

The Welland Canal is closed after an extended season.

The last ship made its way through the locks on Friday, marking the third straight year the season was extended into the new year.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says they finished the year about 10% above the usual amount of traffic.

They point to a strong end of the season as iron ore and grain travelled through the canal.

Seaway management expect the canal to reopen sometime in late March.