Canal Days are back in 2022

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Port Colborne is gearing up for the 44th annual celebration.

The four-day celebration of the history and heritage along the Welland Canal runs from Friday to Monday.

Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele says there were some challenges coming back after the pandemic including getting more tall ships.

He says many were booked at other events as far back as 2019.

Among some of highlights this weekend, concerts featuring Walk Off the Earth on Friday and the Sheepdogs on Saturday.

There is also the Marine Heritage Festival, fireworks and the classic car show.

Click here for more details.