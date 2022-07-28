iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Canal Days are back in 2022

Canal Days 1

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Port Colborne is gearing up for the 44th annual celebration.

The four-day celebration of the history and heritage along the Welland Canal runs from Friday to Monday.

Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele says there were some challenges coming back after the pandemic including getting more tall ships.

He says many were  booked at other events as far back as 2019.

Among some of highlights this weekend, concerts featuring Walk Off the Earth on  Friday and the Sheepdogs  on Saturday.

There is also the Marine Heritage Festival, fireworks and the classic car show. 

Click here for more details.

 

12

Latest Audio