Canal Days in Port Colborne will see The Glorious Sons and The Sam Roberts Band take the stage

Canal Days in Port Colborne has announced their concert line-up for this year.

The 45th annual Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival will be held over the Civic long weekend August 4-7th.

The Canal Days Concert Series returns to H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park with the The Glorious Sons with Elliott Brood and JIN kicking things off on the Friday.

On the Saturday, the Sam Roberts Band with Skye Wallace, and Texas King will be performing, while Sunday's show will see Pink Floyd Niagara and Riders on the Storm: A live celebration of: The Doors take the stage.

The series will wrap up on Monday with the Caverners Beatles Tribute, with Tim 'E' Hendry, the 2013 King of the World Elvis Tribute Artist World Champion.

Soper and Brown from 97.7 HTZ FM made the concert line-up announcement this morning.