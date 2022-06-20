Canal Days Marine Heritage Festival unveils its 2022 lineup

Port Colborne's summer festival lineup and the Canal Days concert series line-up was announced today.

The Concert Series returns to H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park with a long list of performers starting with Walk off the Earth Friday July 29.

Other performers over the weekend inlcude The Sheedogs and the Caverners.

The four-day festival celebrates the history and hertigage along the Welland Canal from Friday, July 29, to Monday, August 1

Among some of the events festival goers will also be able to explore the decks of the Buffalo, NY fireboat E.M. Cotter, the

HMCS Oriole, and, new for 2022, the tugboat Theodore TOO.

For more information click this link:

http://www.canaldays.ca/