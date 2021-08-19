Cancer rehab program in Niagara marks 3rd year anniversary by matching donations

Hotel Dieu Shaver is marking the 3rd anniversary of its Rankin Family Cancer Rehab Program.

It was back in 2018, officials at Shaver recognized there was a gap in services for Niagara residents who had completed cancer treatments, so the program was created.

The Rankin Family Cancer Rehab Program offers medically-monitored rehabilitation to patients who have completed cancer treatment and are now living at home ready to start working towards recovery.

The program is 100 percent donor driven and relies on community support and donations each year to keep the program running.

Until the end of August, in celebration of the third anniversary, every donation made to this program will be doubled, thanks to the Rankin family.

“The team in the Cancer Rehab Program helped me rebuild my life and for the first time since I heard ‘you are cancer free,’ I felt hope,” says Julie Culp, cancer survivor and program graduate.

