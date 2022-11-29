Candlelight stroll returns to Niagara-on-the-Lake on Friday

The Candlelight stroll returns to Niagara-on-the-Lake this weekend.

The annual event will be raising money for three initiatives this year.

Half of the funds raised will go to Ceto Reid.

He is a farm worker that was injured while cycling this past summer.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Palliative Care Servics and the Farmworker Hub are the other two groups that will benefit from the event.

The stroll is set for Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

Candles will be available along Queen Street for $3.

Visit https://www.niagaraonthelake.com/candlelight-stroll for more information.