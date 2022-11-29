Candlelight stroll returns to Niagara-on-the-Lake on Friday
The Candlelight stroll returns to Niagara-on-the-Lake this weekend.
The annual event will be raising money for three initiatives this year.
Half of the funds raised will go to Ceto Reid.
He is a farm worker that was injured while cycling this past summer.
Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Palliative Care Servics and the Farmworker Hub are the other two groups that will benefit from the event.
The stroll is set for Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
Candles will be available along Queen Street for $3.
Visit https://www.niagaraonthelake.com/candlelight-stroll for more information.
